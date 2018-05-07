Brewers' Jett Bandy: Playing minimally these days
Bandy went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
Bandy started nine times in a 10-game stretch in mid-April while regular catcher Manny Pina was on the disabled list; but he has been relegated to bench duty since Pina returned to action April 24, starting just three games since that date.
