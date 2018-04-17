Bandy is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Bandy has started the past five games and figures to be the primary catcher for the Brewers until Manny Pina (calf) is back in action. However, he'll get a night off after the string of starts, allowing Jacob Nottingham to make his first big-league start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories