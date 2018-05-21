Bandy went 1-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Bandy snapped an 0-for-12 slump with a single in his final at-bat Sunday. He continues to hold down the Brewers' backup catcher job, but he is hitting just .180 (11-for-61) this season and has started only four games in May, so his fantasy appeal is minimal.

More News
Our Latest Stories