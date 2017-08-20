Play

Bandy (ribs) has a chance to resume hitting next week and could still return this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He was out throwing Sunday and should increase activities in the coming days. Even if he is able to return in September, Bandy will likely be the third catcher behind Manny Pina and Stephen Vogt.

