Brewers' Jett Bandy: Temporary starting job ends
Bandy is back on the bench Tuesday against the Royals as Manny Pina (calf) returns to action, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Bandy had started nine of 11 games while Pina was unavailable, but he'll now return to his customary backup role. He may only remain a backup for a few more weeks, though, with Stephen Vogt working his way back from his shoulder injury. Bandy hasn't done much to demand more playing time, hitting just .195/.283/.317.
More News
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...