Bandy is back on the bench Tuesday against the Royals as Manny Pina (calf) returns to action, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bandy had started nine of 11 games while Pina was unavailable, but he'll now return to his customary backup role. He may only remain a backup for a few more weeks, though, with Stephen Vogt working his way back from his shoulder injury. Bandy hasn't done much to demand more playing time, hitting just .195/.283/.317.