Williams was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams put together a promising spring after being dealt to the Brewers from the Mets as part of the Freddy Peralta trade during the offseason. Williams went 5-for-12 with two doubles, one triple, three RBI, two stolen bases and three runs in six games with the big-league club. After failing to secure a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, Williams is slated to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville.