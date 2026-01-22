The Mets traded Williams to the Brewers on Wednesday alongside Brandon Sproat in exchange for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After posting an .867 OPS over 96 games with the Mets' Double-A affiliate, Williams received a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-August and slashed .209/.285/.433 with seven homers, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored across 151 plate appearances. The 22-year-old prospect doesn't own a 40-man roster spot, making it likely that he will report to Triple-A Nashville to begin his tenure with the Brewers, but he could be promoted sometime during the season if Joey Ortiz's offensive struggles carry into 2026.