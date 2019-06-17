Chacin (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Padres.

Chacin missed a pair of turns through the rotation after landing on the injured list with a lower-back strain in early June. The Brewers will be looking for him to improve upon his 5.74 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in his return to the rotation. Reliever Jacob Barnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio in a corresponding move.