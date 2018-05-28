Chacin allowed five earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

The majority of the damage against Chacin came in the second inning, when the Mets recorded five singles to rack up four runs. He allowed only four baserunners and one earned run in his next 4.1 innings of work to salvage his start to some degree. While his line was ugly, the Mets were not able to take him deep, which brought his HR/9 down to 0.7 for the season. That masks his relative inability to generate strikeouts, and keeps him from having many blowup outings like Sunday.