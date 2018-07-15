Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Allows one earned run in no-decision
Chacin allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with no walks across 5.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Pirates. He struck out two.
Chacin silenced the Pittsburgh bats for most of the day, with the exception of a two-run home run by Corey Dickerson following his own throwing error in the third inning. He was removed with one out in the sixth inning, despite sitting at just 73 pitches at the time, and he never really had a shot at a win despite his effective outing. Chacin will head into the All-Star break having allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. He'll take a solid 3.68 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP into the second half.
More News
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up eighth win•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Earns seventh victory Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Solid effort in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Drilled for eight runs Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Solid despite taking loss•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Shuts down Cubs on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...