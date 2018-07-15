Chacin allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with no walks across 5.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Chacin silenced the Pittsburgh bats for most of the day, with the exception of a two-run home run by Corey Dickerson following his own throwing error in the third inning. He was removed with one out in the sixth inning, despite sitting at just 73 pitches at the time, and he never really had a shot at a win despite his effective outing. Chacin will head into the All-Star break having allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. He'll take a solid 3.68 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP into the second half.