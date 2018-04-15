Chacin allowed one run on five hits and three walks across four innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Mets. He struck out four.

Chacin got in a bit of trouble in the first inning, allowing a run on two hits and an error before escaping the frame. He labored throughout his time on the mound and was removed prior to the fifth inning with 85 pitches under his belt. Comparitively, this was one of Chacin's better outings of the young season, but he still owns an unsightly 1.92 WHIP to go along with his 5.60 ERA. He'll look to take advantage of a favorable matchup with the Marlins on Friday.