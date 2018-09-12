Chacin (14-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk across five innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Chacin threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of 18 batters as he 72 percent of his pitches for strikes. He allowed a pair of runs following his own throwing error in the second inning, which was enough to sink him to a loss as Jose Quintana pitched a gem on the other side. Chacin was coming off a bumpy outing against this same Cubs lineup, but overall he's gone at least five innings while allowing three earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven turns. He'll take a solid 3.54 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Reds.