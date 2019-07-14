Chacin allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to the Giants.

Chacin lowered his season ERA to 5.18 but still hasn't earned a win since April 30. He allowed just one unearned run through four innings before coughing up a solo bomb to Brandon Belt in the fifth. The veteran righty wasn't very effective, throwing just 55 of his 84 pitches for strikes in Sunday's outing. Chacin will face another tough test in Arizona on Friday.