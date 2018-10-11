Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Available to pitch in Game 1
Manager Craig Counsell said Chacin is available to pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Jhoulys (Chacin) is available in Game 1," said the manager. "He's available to pitch tomorrow, for sure."
Chacin is tentatively lined up to start Game 3 of the series, though it sounds like Counsell isn't opposed to using the right-hander out of the bullpen in Game 1 and figuring out his plans for Game 3 at a later time. Chacin posted a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 35 starts in the regular season and fired five scoreless innings en route to a win over the Rockies in Game 2 of the NLDS.
