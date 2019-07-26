Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Battling lat strain
Chacin has been diagnosed with a right lat strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is positive news for the right-hander, as he was initially diagnosed with an oblique strain, which typically takes longer to heal. Milwaukee is optimistic that Chacin will be back from the 10-day injured list in 2-to-4 weeks, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
