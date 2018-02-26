Chacin aims to throw more changeups this season, the Brewers' official site reports.

Lefties hit for a .789 OPS off Chacin last year, well higher than the .602 figure posted by righties. Chacin hopes to combat that by throwing more (and better) changeups. He used the pitch at least 10 percent of the time in each of his six seasons with the Rockies from 2009 to 2014, but its usage had dropped to just 5.9 percent last season. A change in pitch mix could theoretically make Chacin an intriguing fantasy option, though there's no proof yet that it will work, and even if it does, any improvements could easily be offset by the downgrade in park from Petco to Miller.