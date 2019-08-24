Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Designated for assignment
Chacin was designated for assignment Saturday.
Chacin (lat) is set to be sidelined for another month, so the team opted to clear room on their 40-man roster. While it was expected that Chacin would return to the rotation when originally placed on the injured list, the addition of Jordan Lyles and emergence of Adrian Houser have made him expendable.
