Chacin (6-3) pitched just 4.1 innings Sunday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five in a 8-2 loss to St. Louis.

All around just a brutal outing for Chacin, as he saw his season ERA climb from 3.18 to 3.82 after the beating. In three starts against the Cardinals this year, he's allowed 17 runs (14 earned) with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks in just 14.2 innings. Chacin will look to turn it around next weekend against the Reds.