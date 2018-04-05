Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Dropped by Cards on Wednesday
Chacin (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, coughing up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
His defense did him no favors, but Chacin would have come up short even if the Brewers hadn't committed three errors on the night. Three of the seven hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including Yadier Molina's fourth-inning homer, while he managed only 10 swinging strikes out of 91 pitches. Chacin has a 7.00 ERA through his first two starts for Milwaukee, but he'll get another crack at the Cards on Monday in St. Louis.
