Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Drops third straight start
Chacin (14-8) threw five innings and took a loss Sunday, yielding two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates.
In his last three starts, Chacin has allowed six runs in 14.2 innings but owns an 0-3 record during that span. Overall, the 30-year-old had a solid outing Sunday. The only runs scored on him came from a sacrifice fly and a single in the second and fourth innings. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't get much going despite a late rally. Chacin will look to avenge his loss on Saturday in a rematch with the Pirates.
