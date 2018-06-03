Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Earns fourth win
Chacin (4-1) earned the win with 5.2 shutout innings Saturday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five against the White Sox.
Chacin rebounded from his previous start when he allowed five runs, just missing out on a quality start Saturday. The 30-year-old has allowed more than two runs or four hits in one of his last six starts. The right-hander rarely pitches deep into games at this point, but has been a solid complement to the Brewers' stellar bullpen after a rough start to the season. Chacin is next slated to start in Philadelphia next Friday.
