Chacin (7-3) fired seven strong innings to pick up the win Thursday, allowing just two runs on a walk and three hits while striking out seven in a 7-2 victory over Atlanta.

Chacin was tagged for both runs in the first inning, but cruised the rest of the way as his offense would come back and take the lead in the second. The 30-year0old righty has allowed just three runs over 12 innings in his last two starts, bouncing back from a rough eight-run outing on June 24. He'll carry a 3.63 ERA into next Tuesday's start against Miami.