Chacin left Wednesday's start against the Reds with right ribcage discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five in three innings (69 pitches), so Chacin may not have been long for that contest even if he felt great. He has not recorded a win since April 30, which is a stark contrast to his 15-win season in 2018. Wins obviously aren't everything, but that stat perfectly encapsulates how uncompetitive a lot of his starts have been this season. Freddy Peralta or Adrian Houser could join the rotation if Chacin has to miss a start.

