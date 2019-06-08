Chacin (back) is expected to be ready to return sometime during the Brewers' upcoming road trip which begins June 11, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's a three-city trip for the Brewers (Houston, San Francisco, San Diego) lasting from June 11-19, so it's still an imprecise timeline, but we now have a general idea of when Chacin will be back. The right-hander has struggled this season to the tune of a 5.74 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, but he had a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP last year. With that in mind, the team will likely give him a fairly long leash to figure it out.