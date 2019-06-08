Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Expected back during road trip
Chacin (back) is expected to be ready to return sometime during the Brewers' upcoming road trip which begins June 11, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's a three-city trip for the Brewers (Houston, San Francisco, San Diego) lasting from June 11-19, so it's still an imprecise timeline, but we now have a general idea of when Chacin will be back. The right-hander has struggled this season to the tune of a 5.74 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, but he had a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP last year. With that in mind, the team will likely give him a fairly long leash to figure it out.
