Chacin (3-7) yielded seven runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Friday.

The 31-year-old kept the ball in the park, which is something he's struggled with this season, but Chacin lost his control in the third inning, walking three of the last four batters he faced. Three of the four walks he allowed came around to score. Chacin lost his fourth straight start with this performance, falling to 3-7 this season. He also has a 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 58 innings. Chacin will start again at home against the Marlins on Thursday.