Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Fails to qualify for win
Chacin allowed five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday.
Despite the poor outing, Chacin departed with a lead, but the Brewers elected to go to the bullpen with two outs and a runner in scoring position during the fifth, leaving Chacin an out shy of qualifying for the win. That means he stayed at 3-8 and his other numbers continued to get worse. Chacin owns a 5.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 67.1 innings this season. He will try to turn his season around at home against the Pirates on Friday.
