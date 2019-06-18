Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Falls to 3-8
Chacin (3-8) took the loss against the Padres on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three in the Brewers' 2-0 defeat.
Making his first start after being activated from the 10-day injured list with a back injury, Chacin only gave up two earned, but he struggled with his efficiency as he was chased from the contest without making it out of the fifth inning after tossing 103 pitches. The 31-year-old right-hander will carry a 5.60 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP over 62.2 innings into his next start, which will see him take on the Reds in a Saturday home matchup.
