Chacin (12-4) earned the win against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The Brewers offense staked Chacin three runs in the top of the first inning before he even stepped on the mound, and proceeded to shut down the Cubs at Wrigley Field. It was the right-hander's best outing of the season as he set a season-high for strikeouts. The 30-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 26 starts this season and next lines up to start against the Reds on Monday.