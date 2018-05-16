Chacin allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Chacin allowed just a pair of singles and notched season-bests with both the seven innings and the seven punchouts. His middling 43:25 K:BB over 59 innings won't move the needle much, but he's sporting a 3.63 ERA with three quality starts his last five times out, which could be of value in deeper leagues. He'll draw the Diamondbacks once again next time out Monday, though this time it'll be a home date in Milwaukee.