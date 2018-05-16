Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Fans seven over seven innings
Chacin allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Chacin allowed just a pair of singles and notched season-bests with both the seven innings and the seven punchouts. His middling 43:25 K:BB over 59 innings won't move the needle much, but he's sporting a 3.63 ERA with three quality starts his last five times out, which could be of value in deeper leagues. He'll draw the Diamondbacks once again next time out Monday, though this time it'll be a home date in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Survives Coors Field on Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Fires quality outing Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Takes no-decision against Reds•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up second win over Royals•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Will start against Royals on Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Throws six shutout innings in win•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...