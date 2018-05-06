Chacin allowed one run on three hits and two walks in a no-decision Saturday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Chacin after he allowed four runs across just 4.1 innings in his last start. While the 30-year-old now owns a serviceable 4.08 ERA across eight starts this season, he's completed six innings just twice and his 24:19 K:BB across 39.2 innings of work leaves something to be desired. Next up is a tough road start against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.