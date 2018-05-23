Chacin tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chacin struggled to find the strike zone at times and set a new season high in walks, but he allowed just one extra-base hit to help mitigate the damage. Unfortunately, he received no run support during his time on the mound and wasn't rewarded with a win for his efforts. Still, Chacin has pitched quite effectively of late, posting a 1.54 ERA over his last four starts, while allowing just 11 total hits over 29.1 innings. He will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Mets.