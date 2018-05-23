Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Five scoreless innings in no-decision
Chacin tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Chacin struggled to find the strike zone at times and set a new season high in walks, but he allowed just one extra-base hit to help mitigate the damage. Unfortunately, he received no run support during his time on the mound and wasn't rewarded with a win for his efforts. Still, Chacin has pitched quite effectively of late, posting a 1.54 ERA over his last four starts, while allowing just 11 total hits over 29.1 innings. He will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Mets.
More News
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Fans seven over seven innings•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Survives Coors Field on Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Fires quality outing Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Takes no-decision against Reds•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up second win over Royals•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Will start against Royals on Wednesday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart