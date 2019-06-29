Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Goes winless in June
Chacin allowed one run on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
The only run Chacin allowed came on a solo homer in the third, but the Brewers didn't score after the first, and the Pirates came back against the Milwaukee bullpen. That's too bad because Chacin will now finish June without a win. He hasn't capture a victory since April 30, going 0-5 in his last eight starts. Chacin is 3-8 with a 5.60 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 72.1 innings this season. He will start next at the Reds on Wednesday.
