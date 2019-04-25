Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Handed third loss
Chacin (2-3) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday by allowing four runs on five hits across four innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Chacin allowed only one walk the first time through the order but gave up all four runs and five hits -- including two homers -- during the fourth inning. The 31-year-old has a 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB over 28.1 innings heading into his next start against the Rockies on Monday.
