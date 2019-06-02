Chacin was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a lower-back strain.

Chacin labored through 2.2 innings Friday and allowed seven runs, but the injury apparently didn't play a role in his struggles. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the right-hander indicated his back stiffened while playing catch Saturday. Gio Gonzalez (arm) is also on the IL, so the Brewers will call up Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A San Antonio to start, per McCalvy.

