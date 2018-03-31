Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Lit up in return to Petco
Chacin lasted just 3.1 innings during his season debut in Friday's 8-6 win over the Padres. He gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks and didn't factor into the decision.
After posting a 1.79 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .175 average across 16 starts at Petco Park as a member of the Padres last season, Chacin looked like an appealing streaming option in his Brewers debut. The return to San Diego quickly went sour, as the right-hander gave up back-to-back home runs to Cory Spangenberg and Austin Hedges in the second inning to put his team in a 3-2 hole. Things didn't improve much from there for Chacin, but he was taken off the hook for the loss after the Brewers rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning to steal the road win. Chacin is scheduled to make his next start at Miller Park on Wednesday against the Cardinals.
