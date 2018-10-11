Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Named starter for Game 3 of NLCS
Chacin will start Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday.
Chacin will follow Gio Gonzalez and Wade Miley, who are lined up to start the first two games of the series before things shift to Los Angeles. The right-hander fired five shutout innings and picked up the win in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Rockies, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out three. Chacin struggled in his lone start against the Dodgers in the regular season, serving up three homers and allowing eight earned runs across just 4.1 innings. Chacin will be pitching on nine days rest.
