Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: No-decision against Dodgers
Chacin didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander has had a rough start to the season, only delivering one quality start in five trips to the mound, and Friday's mediocre effort may actually count as his best performance so far. Chacin will take a 5.92 ERA and 22:14 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday in St. Louis.
