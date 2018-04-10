Chacin allowed three earned runs over 4.2 innings in Monday's victory over the Cardinals. He gave up five hits and posted a 1:3 K:BB in the contest.

Chacin left the game with a one-run lead, and fantasy owners won't like that he missed qualifying for a win by one out. However, he would not have picked up said win anyway with the Brewers needing extras to pull out the victory, and he had already been fortunate several times prior to that point, so manager Craig Counsell elected to pull him in favor of Jeremy Jeffress, who ultimately stranded the tying run at third base. It has been a rough start for Chacin, who has thrown just 13.2 innings over three starts while posting a 6.59 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, but he will get a chance to turn things around thanks to the two-year deal he signed with the Brewers over the offseason.