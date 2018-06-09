Chacin (5-1) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across 6.1 innings as he picked up the win Friday against Philadelphia.

Chacin cruised through three scoreless innings before surrendering a run in the fourth and three more in the seventh, although the Brewers had already jumped out to an 11-run lead. He's collected a victory in his last two outings, as he's allowed four runs and struck out 12 over 12 innings. Chacin sits with a 3.58 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 57:30 K:BB in 14 starts this season.