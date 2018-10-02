Chacin (15-8) got the call in the Monday's division-clinching win over the Cubs. He went 5.2 innings and only allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three, but wound up with a no-decision.

Chacin pitched a gem and was lifted after having only thrown 75 pitches because the Brewers were determined to get to their bullpen early. Chacin finishes 2018 as one of the best of his career with a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP and will look to keep the momentum going into the playoffs.