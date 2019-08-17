The earliest Chacin (lat) could return to the big-league rotation is mid-September, according to general manager David Stearns, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He was hardly useful in most formats when he was healthy earlier in the year (5.79 ERA, 1.56 WHIP), so he's not a stash candidate. Given how bad he was before the injury, it's not even a lock that he would slot back into the rotation when healthy.