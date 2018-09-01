Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up 14th win
Chacin (14-5) picked up the win Friday against the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
Chacin loaded up the bases with no outs in the first inning, but he allowed just one run to score before escaping. The right-hander settled in from there and kept the Nationals at bay for the next 5.1 innings before exiting with a 4-1 lead. Chacin has now registered five consecutive quality outings, going 4-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 29:9 K:BB over that stretch (31.1 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come at home against the Giants.
