Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up eighth win
Chacin (8-3) gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings and was credited with the win Tuesday in Miami.
This wasn't an efficient or particularly impressive outing from Chacin, but thanks to stellar run support (the Brewers won 8-4), he was able to notch his eighth win of the season -- tying teammate Brent Suter, among others, for seventh most in the National League. He only has 86 strikeouts in 109.2 innings, but his ratios (3.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) are fine for an SP5 or SP6, and he should continue to set himself up for wins of varying levels of deservedness as the season goes on. Chacin is scheduled to start the final game of the first half Sunday in Pittsburgh.
