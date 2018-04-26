Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Picks up second win over Royals
Chacin (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts through 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Royals.
The Brewers continue to keep a short leash on their starting pitchers, as Chacin was yanked after just 64 pitches on a rather efficient 44 strikes. Given the strength of Milwaukee's bullpen this year, though, it's hard to argue with the strategy. Dan Jennings managed to strand Chacin's baserunner to end the sixth inning, and the rest of the bullpen fired off three scoreless frames to close the win for Chacin. Don't expect too many deep starts from Chacin -- he has completed the sixth just once, his last time out against Miami. But his ERA is down to 3.99 despite a slow start, and he should be able to snag some wins as long as the Brewers bullpen can keep up its hot start.
