Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Quality start in win
Chacin (11-4) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings against the Padres.
It was a nice bounce back effort for Chacin after allowing nine runs (eight earned) and three homers his last time out. The 30-year-old induced just six swings and misses and struck out only three Wednesday, but the Brewers offense staked him out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning to allow for a relatively comfortable 11th win. He'll take a 3.91 ERA into Tuesday's start against the Cubs.
