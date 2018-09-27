Chacin (15-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander made a quick exit after only 60 pitches (38 strikes), but the Brewers' bullpen was able to make a one-run lead hold up. It was a huge win for Milwaukee, as the team locked up a playoff spot and remained a half-game back of the Cubs for the NL Central lead, but it was also a big one for Chacin, as the 30-year-old set a new career high with 15 wins and tied his previous best with 153 strikeouts on the year.