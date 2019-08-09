Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Return not imminent
Chacin (lat) is playing catch at 90 feet, but is not particularly close to returning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He admitted that his lat still isn't 100 percent healthy, and he won't be able to get back on a mound until it is. It sounds like a mid-September return is the best realistic scenario.
