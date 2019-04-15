Chacin (2-2) allowed six runs on three walks and six hits in 2.1 innings during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three and took the loss.

Chacin never got into a groove Sunday, allowing two runs in the first inning and things only unraveled more. His ERA shot up to 6.52 with 11 walks in 19.1 innings. He'll look to get revenge against the Dodgers on Friday.