Chacin (14-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 6-4 to the Cubs, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

The 30-year-old saw his streak of quality starts rudely snapped at five by the Cubs, who jumped on Chacin for four runs in the fourth inning before sending him to the showers in the fifth. He'll still carry a 3.59 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in a road rematch with the Brewers' NL Central rivals.