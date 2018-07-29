Chacin (10-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Giants.

Chacin followed a familiar formula and held the Giants without a hit through five innings, relying on 25 called strikes and eight groundball outs to turn in yet another impressive outing. He threw a season-high 107 pitches to complete seven innings of work for only the third time this season. He is the seventh pitcher in the National League to reach 10 wins and also paces the Brewers pitching staff in the category. Overall, Chacin now has a 3.45 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 127.2 innings.